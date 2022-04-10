Austin Dillon - Frontstretch Interview -- Martinsville Speedway

Q. Best career finish here at Martinsville, Austin. We didn't have to wait until the end about you coming home. We talked about you all race long. Are you excited where you finished or bummed because you were so close?

AUSTIN DILLON: I'm a little bummed. I like to pride myself in when we get in those situations being clutch, and that was anything but that on that last restart. I spun the tires pretty good through the gears. Once I got back in line there I had some grip, and I feel like we had good forward drive all night long and I just felt like if we got to the gears we were going to have a shot at him.

But our Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. We've been working our tails off. I'm not going to say we haven't because we've been in a simulator, we've been working really hard to make this car as good as possible. We want to get RCR a win, and that's what we're here racing for. I want to shout out to my wife and Ace back at home and thank the good Lord for bringing us a good run. That was a lot of fun.

NASCAR PR