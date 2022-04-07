RCR Event Preview - Martinsville

This Week’s 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Martinsville Speedway … Tyler Reddick will take on Martinsville Speedway, also known as ‘The Paperclip,’ for the fifth time of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Saturday under the lights. Reddick made his first Cup Series start at the Virginia track in 2020 starting 14 th and finished 16 th . At the spring race last season, Reddick grabbed his career-best track finish of eighth in the No. 8 Chevrolet. During his time competing in the NASCAR Truck Series, Reddick made six starts at Martinsville. He had two top-five finishes and three top 10s to his name. His best finish of fifth (twice) came at both races in 2015.

3CHI Stands with Ukraine, Donates Proceeds in Support … This weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Tyler Reddick will pilot the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet with a special decklid in support of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The decklid features the colors of the Ukrainian flag with the words “Stand with Ukraine.” 3CHI is making this donation because they want to do their part to help, as an organization and in association with Richard Childress Racing, and to inspire others to step forward. 3CHI will donate 10 percent of online sales this weekend on 3CHI.com toward Ukraine relief efforts to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First … 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What’s the mindset heading to Martinsville Speedway this Saturday?

“With the speed that we had at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for The Clash in the beginning of the season, we are very intrigued and curious to see how the speed that we had at a short track that is very similar to Martinsville’s shape and banking translates to the bigger of the two racetracks. With this new car, we saw that, at Richmond in particular, that with a similar tire, it raced a lot more like last year’s car than we’ve seen at other races. I’m assuming that the tire isn’t much different, I haven’t heard anything about the tire yet. If that remains fairly close then I would think that the race will play out a lot like the races did with the last car, too. Richmond is always a long race filled with lots of opportunities to make a mistake that really changes the outcome of your day, that’s how it will be this weekend at Martinsville, too. Hopefully our setup is right for Saturday, and we can take the things we learned from Richmond and put them into our plans. Track position and staying up front all day long is going to be very important. Outside of that, we just need to keep executing clean races and make the most out of our days.”

How do you feel your season is going so far?