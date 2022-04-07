Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 Allmendinger has more top-10 finishes at Martinsville Speedway than any other track on the NCS circuit (seven)

Allmendinger has led two laps in the 2022 NCS season (Circuit of the Americas) “Martinsville is probably my favorite oval track to race on. I have always enjoyed the rhythm of that track. It’s going to be a tough race, because anything can happen on a late-race restart, and you’re always amongst traffic. It’s mentally and physically challenging, but I have always enjoyed it. We are in the Dash 4 Cash again this week, and this is probably one of the best tracks we have a shot at it on the Xfinity side. Richmond was not great for us on the Cup side, but we are planning on trying some new stuff at Martinsville. This is one of the best places I can go to learn the new car some more.” - AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway