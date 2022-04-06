RFK Weekly Advance | Martinsville I

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Martinsville I

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to the Commonwealth of Virginia for its second-straight short track event this weekend, this time under the lights of Martinsville Speedway. The spring event has this year been shortened to 400 laps, as Brad Keselowski is set for his 25th Cup start at ‘The Paperclip,’ while Chris Buescher makes his 14th Saturday night.





NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville

Saturday, April 9 | 7:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang







For Whom The Bell Tolls

RFK has earned four Grandfather Clocks at Martinsville with former drivers Mark Martin (two), Jeff Burton and Kurt Busch. RFK most recently went to victory lane with Busch in Oct. 2002.

Rock Around the Clock

RFK had its overall most-successful outing at Martinsville in the spring of 2002 when it placed all four of its cars inside the top 10 with drivers Martin, Burton, Busch and Matt Kenseth.

Closing Time

RFK earned a one-two finish in the April 9, 2000 event at Martinsville with former drivers Martin and Burton. Martin paced the field for 64 laps en route to the victory.

Short-Track Prowess

RFK has started a total of 686 NCS races on short tracks, recording a total of 22 wins, 122 top-five finishes, 244 top-10 finishes and 7,584 laps led.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 220 NCS races at Martinsville, recording four victories, 26 top-five finishes, 69 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 17.7 and has led 1,378 laps. RFK also boasts two NASCAR Truck Series wins in 46 starts at Martinsville (fall of ’03 and ’05).





RFK Martinsville Wins

1992-1 Martin Cup

1997-2 Burton Cup

2000-1 Martin Cup

2002-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Wood Truck

2005-2 Craven Truck

