No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Hamlin's win last Sunday at Richmond Raceway was the 47th of his NASCAR Cup Series career and his first of the 2022 season. He now sits alone in 17th on the all-time wins list. This was Hamlin's fourth career Cup Series victory at his home track and his 11th short track win overall.

Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor of Hamlin's No. 11 Camry TRD for Saturday night's race at Martinsville and this fall at Darlington Raceway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 13 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Martinsville Speedway. In 154 combined starts at the .526-mile oval, the organization has accumulated 54 top-five finishes, 83 top-10s, 6,111 laps led and 10 pole awards. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart, and Martin Truex Jr. join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Martinsville.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 13 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Martinsville Speedway. In 154 combined starts at the .526-mile oval, the organization has accumulated 54 top-five finishes, 83 top-10s, 6,111 laps led and 10 pole awards. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart, and Martin Truex Jr. join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Martinsville. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway begins Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD

How much do you have going to Martinsville after the win last weekend?

“Obviously winning gives you confidence. For our team, it was really validation because we know we have a great team and just had a really bad first few races. We went to Richmond with a new direction with the car and that was definitely an improvement on where we were at Phoenix particularly. But now we go to Martinsville, which is a lot different than anything else that we’ve seen with this car, so it’s going to be its own thing. Hopefully some of what we learned will translate and can help us, but nothing is guaranteed right now, so we’re going to have to have the same mindset and just make the most of what we have.”

JGR PR