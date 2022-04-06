Thursday, Apr 07

Trackhouse Racing Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez Martinsville Race Advance

Ross Chastain's No. 1 and Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolets will both sport GoPro livery in Saturday night's 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Both of the second-year team's drivers should be favorites on the half-mile, flat, oval after an ultra-successful start of the 2022 Cup Series season.

After just seven Cup races, Trackhouse Chevrolets own a victory, six top-five and seven top-10 finishes. Suárez and Chastain have combined to lead 184 laps.

Those stats include three "did not finish" results after accidents ended their race early. Both cars would be in the playoffs if the regular season ended now.

Chastain arrives at Martinsville after finishing third in the first two stages before handling issues left him with a 19th-place finish at Richmond. Suárez finished 16th after improving his car's handling throughout the race.

FS1 will televise Saturday's race at 7:30 p.m. ET
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 GoPro Chevrolet

Do you think having a teammate this year has been the key to Trackhouse Success?

“I think it’s a combination of things. Definitely having a teammate helps. That’s part of the success. Having that information and sharing that information; knowing exactly what they’re going to do and what we’re going to do. But I think that probably the biggest improvement from last year is the people. Having our own people working towards the speed and having a lot of support from Chevrolet. I think that’s the combination. I feel very, very fortunate to be in this position. We have everything that is required to go out there and be successful. Now, it’s up to us to do the job.”
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 GoPro Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on Trackhouse Racing success in 2022?

"There have been smiles this year. You’ve probably heard some of us talk about it, but it is different. For the same building and most of the same employees, it’s different. This car gives us a lot of things to smile about and we’ve been fast."

What has it been like to be part of the Trackhouse Team that has made such a leap in 2022?

“I’ve been grateful and I keep telling the boys and girls that at Trackhouse (Racing). Thank you for giving me fast cars because nobody’s car is comfortable to drive right now. We’re spinning out; I’ve wrecked. I’ve over-corrected. But as we’ve went through each race, they’ve made it tolerable. Just that extra little bit where I can start to hustle it. I have to keep reminding myself – come off of 100 percent because they are hard to drive. You see guys, we’re all spinning out and bottoming out. It’s been a grateful feeling for me that they’re giving me cars with speed. Our car at Auto Club was fast and I plugged it in the wall, head-on, off turn four. I can’t be doing that.”

