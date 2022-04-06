Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Martinsville Advance

Now that you’ve raced the NextGen on a true short track, what can we expect to see this weekend at Martinsville? “I think we’ll see typical Martinsville – hard racing and a few guys mad at each other by the end of the race. In the past, brakes have come into play, guys using them up early in the race and having a hard time getting through the corners. And I think we’ll still see some issues where brakes are concerned but it might look a bit different than it has in the past. The track we raced on for the Clash is probably the closest to Martinsville, just half the size, so a lot of what you saw with the longer straightaways and tighter corners, and how guys were setting up passes, is likely what we’ll see this weekend. At least, I hope that’s how it goes. We ran pretty well there so, hopefully, we can take what we did there and have it translate to Martinsville. It’s always a fun race, but a lot more fun if you’re up near the front and out of the trouble happening further back in the field.” Last weekend at Richmond, you qualified fourth but fell back out of the top-20 early in the race before fighting your way back to the front. Was that just a result of how the car was set up to start the race, or were you learning how to navigate that kind of short-track racing? “I’m definitely still trying to figure out short tracks. I didn’t grow up doing any kind of short-track pavement racing, unlike a lot of the guys I’m racing against. Our car was good, we showed that in practice and there at the end of the race, when we were running top-10, but I was still getting the hang of what I needed to do. I’m more comfortable at Martinsville after having more experience there in Trucks, but the short-track side of things is still something I’m working on and I feel good about what we’ve learned so far with this new car.” TSC PR