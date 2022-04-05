Goodyear Fast Facts -- Martinsville

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 8 – 500 laps / 263 miles

Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va.

Fast Facts for April 8-9, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Short Track Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race

(7 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5154; Right-side -- D-5136

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 10 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 22 psi; Right Rear -- 22 psi

Storyline – Robust construction and rubbering-in corners are keys to Martinsville: Martinsville Speedway presents a unique challenge when designing a tire set-up. The track configuration calls for hard braking entering the tight corners and hard acceleration off to carry speed down the relatively long straightaways. That combines with the fact that it is a combination track surface of asphalt straightaways and concrete corners. Laying rubber on the concrete is the goal, and something Goodyear has worked hard on over the years, considering the uncertain weather demands when racing in Southern Virginia this early in the year.

“For our set-up at Martinsville, we have a challenge to address with both the construction of the tires and the tread compounds,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “As far as the construction, it has to be robust enough to handle the hard braking and acceleration on and off the corners, which have no banking to speak of to help. What we try to do with the compounds is bring something that will wear and rubber-in the concrete corners in sometimes cool conditions. Rubbering-in the lower groove creates a second lane on the track and gives drivers more opportunity to pass. This Cup set-up is very similar to what teams ran in The Clash, including the same left-side tire.”

Notes – Cup teams to run Clash left-side tire at Martinsville: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Truck Series at Martinsville this week . . . this is the same left-side tire Cup teams ran in The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in February, but with a different right-side tire . . . in addition to the obvious construction changes to what Cup teams ran at Martinsville last season, this left-side tire features a compound change to give the cars more grip and help rubber-in the concrete corners . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 8 – 250 laps / 131.5 miles

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 5 – 200 laps / 105.2 miles

Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile oval) – Martinsville, Va.

Fast Facts for April 7-8, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Short Track Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the race;

Camping World Truck: 6 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6118; Right-side -- D-6120

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 10 psi; Left Rear -- 10 psi;

Right Front -- 23 psi; Right Rear -- 22 psi

Notes – New tire set-up for Xfinity, Trucks at Martinsville: Teams in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will run the same tire set-up at Martinsville this weekend . . . being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, these teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series . . . these are two new tire codes for teams, featuring construction changes (to align with other short tracks) and minor compound changes on both sides of the car, compared to Martinsville 2021 . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, Xfinity and Truck teams will not run liners in their tires at Martinsville.

