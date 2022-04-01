Petty GMS Event Preview: Richmond Raceway

- Need Liners?: ChevyLiners.com will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Richmond Raceway. This marks the second consecutive week that the grey and mustard colors of Chevrolet Accessories have adorned the No. 42 machine.

- About ChevyLiners.com: For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they're constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning.

- From the Drivers Seat: You have five top-20 finishes in the first six races. How close are you to breaking into the top-10?

“We were a headlight away from being 10th at the Daytona 500 and finished 15th at Phoenix a couple weeks ago. Just over three months ago when we announced that we were going to be Petty GMS, if you would have told me that we started the first five of six races finishing every lap and not finishing outside the top-20, I would be satisfied. But like any competitor, you are always looking for the next best thing. My teammate, Erik Jones, has had really good speed. He’s been able to cash in a lot of stage points and have solid finishes, but we want that speed in our cars too. We need to get up inside the top-10 to grab stage points, which will help us as the year goes on. That is something that we can achieve and working towards. That’s the unsettledness in our stomachs that will keep us grinding to get better.”