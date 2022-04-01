Petty GMS Event Preview: Richmond Raceway

- Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Richmond Raceway. As the anchor sponsor on the No. 43 machine, FOCUSfactor's blue and green colors will continue to be featured throughout the 2022 season.
- Meet Jones: On Sunday, April 3 at 1:15 p.m. ET, Jones will visit the Trackside Live Stage in the Richmond Raceway Midway to chat with hosts Jose Castillo and Kim Coon.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Drivers Seat: Six races, six different winners with smaller teams competing up front. Does that give you encouragement at Petty GMS?
“It does for sure. I think we’ve seen the parity right from the start of the season. There are different cars, different drivers, different teams running up front. We’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of that and having some strong runs. Our expectations are high at this point. We all feel like we can win races and we’ve had cars that can win races this year already. If we continue to bring that speed to the track, it will happen. But putting these races together isn’t easy. It’s not easy to win a Cup race at all. We have to keep pushing and working hard to put it all together. Winning and playoffs are definitely in our sights and definitely where our goals are for the rest of this season.”