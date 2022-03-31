2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance

He showed why so many had so much faith in him over the last several years and gave Trackhouse Racing its first victory - just 46 starts after its inception last season.
When he returned to North Carolina on Monday, fans had smashed watermelons – Chastain’s signature victory celebration move - by the Trackhouse sign outside the team’s headquarters.
One fan left a small watermelon with a congratulatory message.
Chastain couldn’t resist the urge to recreate the victory lane scene on Tuesday during the team’s celebratory breakfast in its shop, smashing that watermelon to the cheers of Trackhouse’s 130 employees.
After a week of little sleep, lots of well wishing and tons of media interviews, Chastain and his Phil Surgen led team are ready to travel to Richmond (Va.) Raceway to see if they can make it two wins in a row with the ONX/iFLY paint scheme.
And, smash a few more watermelons.