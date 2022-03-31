2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance

By now you know the Ross Chastain story.

He is the eighth-generation watermelon farmer who came to NASCAR in 2011 as an 18-year-old with relatively no money seeking a career in the world’s most competitive racing series.

After racing in 96 truck races, 193 Xfinity races and low budget Cup Series teams, he finally got a break with a top team midway through the 2020 season.

After several near misses, the 29-year-old Alva, Florida native out-dueled two others in a fender-banging, final lap at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday to take home his first career Cup Series victory.