Dr Pepper and 23xi Racing Speed Institute Announce Return of Tuition Program

Dr Pepper and 23XI Racing announced today the return of the Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute Tuition Program for 2022. The tuition program provides $5,000 each to 23 college students pursuing their interest in a career in the motorsports industry. Two tuition recipients will also receive an internship in their field with 23XI through the 23XI SPEED Institute.

The Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute tuition program was established in 2021 to amplify the efforts of the 23XI SPEED (Scholarship, Professional Education, Executive Development) Institute in support of the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals. It continues a longstanding Dr Pepper tradition of supporting academic excellence through sporting events, with the brand having awarded more than $13 million in tuition to deserving students since 2008.

“Tuition giveaways have been a rewarding part of the Dr Pepper mission for over a decade, and we are thrilled to continue this program with 23XI,” said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Dr Pepper. “We look forward to again providing deserving students with financial help as they pursue their dreams and shape the future of motorsports for years to come.”

“23XI Racing was founded with more in mind than just being competitive on the racetrack, and the Dr Pepper Tuition Program continues to be a key example of the impact our team and our partners are dedicated to making within the motorsports industry,” said 23XI President, Steve Lauletta. “Together with the support of Dr Pepper we have provided valuable financial assistance to students and significant job experience for interns through the SPEED Institute. We look forward to the opportunity to assist more students this year as 23XI and our partners continue to positively impact the motorsports industry.”

In 2021, the program’s inaugural year, more than 200 students from across the country applied for the available scholarships and the 23 finalists were notified of their award during the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September.

This year, winners will be announced in May at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Students interested in applying for the tuition program must be between 18 and 24 years old and pursuing a career in any the following fields: marketing, communications, human resources, finance, engineering, or trade disciplines in the automotive industry. Individuals meeting these qualifications can apply via a simple video submission process, sharing their story and explaining why they deserve a tuition award. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 13, 2022.

For more information about the tuition program, including the Official Rules, please visithttps://www. 23xispeedinstitute.com/ drpepper.

23XI Racing PR