Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 Allmendinger led two laps at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) last week, his first in the 2022 NCS season

He has earned three top-10 finishes at Richmond in the NCS AJ Allmendinger on Richmond Raceway: “I’m pumped to run for $100,000 in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash once again this year. Richmond was a really good racetrack for us last year at Kaulig Racing, and I felt like we had a really good shot to win. I’m looking forward to getting back there and continue the momentum of this past weekend in both the Xfinity Series and in the Cup Series. The Next Gen car has been so fun to race each week, so I’m excited to have another shot at it in our No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1.”