No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Auto-Owners Insurance will be featured as the primary sponsor of Truex’s No. 19 Camry TRD for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway. The Lansing, Michigan-based company offers multiple lines of insurance, including life, home, auto and business to customers in 26 states. 2022 marks Auto-Owners’ fourth year with Joe Gibbs Racing as they will once again be featured for eight races on the No. 19 Camry TRD. To learn more about Auto-Owners, visit www.auto-owners.com. JGR AT RICHMOND: Joe Gibbs Racing owns a NASCAR Cup Series-record 17 victories at Richmond Raceway, including Truex’s win last fall. In 151 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 53 top-five finishes, 85 top-10s and 5,748 laps led. Last fall, JGR drivers finished 1-2-3 at Richmond with Truex winning followed by Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Richmond.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns a NASCAR Cup Series-record 17 victories at Richmond Raceway, including Truex’s win last fall. In 151 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 53 top-five finishes, 85 top-10s and 5,748 laps led. Last fall, JGR drivers finished 1-2-3 at Richmond with Truex winning followed by Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Richmond. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway begins Sunday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Richmond this weekend?

“It’s a place we definitely have a lot of confidence at and had a lot of good runs over the years, but that was with the old car, so it’s really a whole new ballgame this weekend. At the end of the day, your car has to rotate the center and have good drive off. If you can do that, you’re going to have a good day.”

