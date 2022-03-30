NY Racing Partners With Norfolk State University for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NY Racing is excited to announce a partnership with Norfolk State University for this weekend's Toyota Owners 400 on April 3, 2022 in the No. 44 Next-Gen Chevrolet piloted by NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle.

“Norfolk State University is proud to be one of the first HBCUs to join the NASCAR rally. We look forward to a strong performance and maybe a win this coming Sunday. Behold the Green and Gold,” said Norfolk State University President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston.

Additionally, HBCU League Pass+ is continuing their partnership with NY Racing for select 2022 NASCAR Cup Series races.

“Norfolk State University is an important HBCU and deserves to be represented at the highest level at the most important events nationally,” said Chief Executive Officer of Urban Edge Network Todd F. Brown. “Urban Edge Network is proud to welcome them to our team and we will be featuring their university on the NY Racing car at the NASCAR Richmond event on April 3rd. We look forward to seeing magic happen all around Virginia as a result of this great HBCU running on this historical track.”

The Toyota Owners 400 will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX and MRN. The race is 400 laps or 300 miles long. The track is 0.75 miles in length.

NY Racing PR