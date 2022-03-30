Christopher Bell - No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Bell at Richmond Raceway : Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Richmond Raceway (RR) this weekend. Bell finished inside the top five in both RR starts last year.

Richmond Xfinity Success: In five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at RR, Bell has three wins, three top-five and four top-10 finishes. In addition, Bell has one pole position and has led a total of 457 laps.

2018 NXS Richmond Sweep: Bell swept Richmond in 2018, winning both the spring and fall events at the 0.75-mile track. In the spring he qualified second and led 167 laps to cross the finish line first. In the fall Bell qualified on the pole and took home the victory, while pacing the field for 67 laps.

SiriusXM at JGR: SiriusXM was on the No. 20 for the Clash to kick off the 2022 NCS season. Richmond will be their second race with Bell and three more primary races remain, Darlington (May 8 th ), Michigan (August 7 th ) and Talladega (October 2 nd ).

SiriusXM: SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America. SiriusXM offers unique programming and content across the company's subscription- and digital advertising-supported audio platforms. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. NASCAR fans can hear races live on their SiriusXM radios, the SXM App or however they stream at home. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's trials and most popular plans. SiriusXM's exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Circuit of the Americas Recap: Bell qualified seventh and had a fast Toyota Camry TRD until the power steering went out. The team spent some time under the hood two different times adding fluid and assessing the issue. They were able to fix the power steering and capitalize on being in position for the lucky dog to rebound for a third-place finish at COTA.

JGR at Richmond: JGR has claimed 17 NCS victories at Richmond. In 151 combined starts at the .526-mile oval, the organization has tallied 53 top-five finishes, 85 top-10s and 5,748 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won nine pole awards with an average start of 13.4 an average finish of 11.9.

RACE INFO: The Toyota Owners 400 at RR begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 3, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I’ve had great race cars and Richmond is probably JGR’s best track as a company. Through Xfinity and Cup, I’ve have had great showings there, I’ve won a couple of Xfinity races and had decent finishes in the Cup car last year. The NextGen car is completely unknown again but that’s definitely one place we are looking forward to and have circled on the calendar.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Richmond Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 2 2 0 10 14.7 7.3

Bell’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 1 2 1 48 11.7 22.0

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 78 1 10 25 1 166 17.3 18.3

JGR PR

