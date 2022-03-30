Brad Keselowski | Richmond I Advance

Practice – Saturday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90

Qualifying – Saturday, April 2 at 11:15 a.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90

Race – Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Practice and qualifying are back in the weekend schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series, which this weekend features a pair of group practice sessions Saturday morning, immediately followed by single-car qualifying.

Qualifying will again be split into two groups with the top-five fastest cars in each group transferring to the final round. The final round of qualifying to determine the pole sitter will feature 10 cars, as all qualifying this weekend will include just one lap per car.

Keselowski at Richmond Raceway

Keselowski, a two-time winner at Richmond, makes his 25 th Cup start at the 3/4-mile track this weekend. He is one of the more recent winners in Virginia, having led 192 laps in the 2020 fall race after starting ninth.

Cup start at the 3/4-mile track this weekend. He is one of the more recent winners in Virginia, having led 192 laps in the 2020 fall race after starting ninth. Keselowski’s first win at Richmond came back in 2014 when he started from the pole and led 383 of the 400 laps. In total, Keselowski has led laps in 12 of his 24 starts at Richmond for a total of 1177 led, the most of any track on the circuit. Of those 12, he has led more than 100 laps in five different events.

His 12.3 average finish stands as one of his best on the circuit as he has finished 14 th or better in 12-straight races. In those 12 races he has an average finish of 7.6.

or better in 12-straight races. In those 12 races he has an average finish of 7.6. Keselowski also made 17 Xfinity Series starts from 2006-17 in Richmond earning four victories and 10 top-10s. He won his last NXS start there in 2017, and also went to victory lane in 2010 once and 2013 twice.

Josh Sell at Richmond Raceway

Sell, filling in for Matt McCall during RFK’s appeal, will be on the box for his second race as crew chief with Keselowski.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Richmond:

“Richmond has been one of my better tracks, especially lately, and somewhere I’m confident at and enjoy running. It’s on us to figure out the key to success there this weekend, and we’re ready to get to work doing that in the Violet Defense machine come Saturday.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski overcame a long Sunday afternoon at COTA to finish 14th in the Wyndham Rewards Ford.

On the Car

Violet Defense returns for its fourth appearance aboard Keselowski’s No. 6 this weekend. His teammate – Chris Buescher – will sport an identical scheme with the number as the only difference for Sunday afternoon’s race from Richmond.

RKF PR