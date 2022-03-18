Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

- Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. As the anchor sponsor on the No. 43 machine, FOCUSfactor's blue and green colors will continue to be featured throughout the 2022 season.
- Meet Jones: On Sunday, March 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Jones will visit Bootleggers Bar at Atlanta Motor Speedway to answer fan questions before climbing inside his FOCUSfactor machine.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Drivers Seat: While the results might not be there, your performance has been strong each week to start the season. Did you have expectations coming into the season and have your expectations now changed?
"Our expectations were high coming into this year. Looking at the Next Gen car and at our partnership with GMS, we felt confident that we could have a good year and I think Dave (Elenz, crew chief) felt the same way. Have our expectations changed since the start of the season? Maybe a little bit, because I don't think we expected to come right out of the gate with strong runs. We put a lot of effort into being able to do it, but it's another thing to go out and execute it. As a team, you want to go to the track and know that you can contend for a win. That makes it a whole different ballgame."