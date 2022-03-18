Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Friday, Mar 18

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Dillon at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

- Dillon has competed in six NASCAR Cup Series events at Atlanta Motor Speedway, recording his best finish of 15th in 2017. The 30-year-old has also participated in six NASCAR Xfinity Series races, earning three top-five and four top-10 finishes. In addition, Dillon has two NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Georgia track, posting one win and a second-place finish respectively.

- Clean and Sharp: Alsco Uniforms will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This marks a reunion as Dillon has represented the Alsco Uniforms brand in past Xfinity Series events. Alsco Uniforms now provides Petty GMS with clean uniforms, floor mats, first aid kits, and restroom supplies each week, ensuring the shop is safe and clean.

- Meet Dillon: On Sunday, March 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Dillon will visit the Midway Stage in the Atlanta Motor Speedway Fan Zone to answer questions and interact with fans before the green flag.

- About Alsco: Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.

- From the Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts coming into Atlanta Motor Speedway?

"I'm very excited to get to Atlanta. This year has been quite a whirlwind for all of the racetracks, but Atlanta is one that most drivers, including myself, have had circled. It's going to be a unique experience. We have no baseline of what it is going to be like - racing a superspeedway type race at a mile-and-a-half. No one has really ever done that before, but as a driver, you do all the prep you can and learn on the fly quite a bit. These new opportunities lead to opportunities to be successful, so it's going to be a lot of fun. We all enjoyed the old Atlanta surface, but we all knew it was time to do something new."

 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Jones at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

- Jones has competed in six NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, collecting three top-15 results and a best finish of seventh in 2019. In addition, Jones has two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, posting one top-five finish. The Michigan native also has one race in the NASCAR Truck Series at the Georgia oval.

- Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. As the anchor sponsor on the No. 43 machine, FOCUSfactor's blue and green colors will continue to be featured throughout the 2022 season.

- Meet Jones: On Sunday, March 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Jones will visit Bootleggers Bar at Atlanta Motor Speedway to answer fan questions before climbing inside his FOCUSfactor machine.

- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

- From the Drivers Seat: While the results might not be there, your performance has been strong each week to start the season. Did you have expectations coming into the season and have your expectations now changed?

"Our expectations were high coming into this year. Looking at the Next Gen car and at our partnership with GMS, we felt confident that we could have a good year and I think Dave (Elenz, crew chief) felt the same way. Have our expectations changed since the start of the season? Maybe a little bit, because I don't think we expected to come right out of the gate with strong runs. We put a lot of effort into being able to do it, but it's another thing to go out and execute it. As a team, you want to go to the track and know that you can contend for a win. That makes it a whole different ballgame."

 

Petty GMS PR

