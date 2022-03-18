RCR Event Preview - Atlanta Motor Speedway

This Week’s 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick will make his fourth start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. His first start at the Georgia track came in 2020 for Richard Childress Racing. Most recently, Reddick finished sixth in the Fall race at Atlanta last season after starting from the seventh position. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Reddick made two starts at Atlanta with a best finish of fifth in 2019. In the NASCAR Truck Series, he also made two starts at the track with a best finish of fifth coming in 2015.

Movin’ On Up … Last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team grabbed their first top-five finish of the season. Reddick finished third and battled for the win at the end of the race. In four races so far this season, Reddick had one top five and two top 10s and has led 90 laps. Each week, his results get better. Reddick also jumped to the No. 1 spot in the NASCAR Power Rankings after his performance last week.

3CHI Blazes the Trail for Another Industry First ... 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

You earned a third-place finish at Phoenix Raceway last weekend, coming up just a little bit short of winning. How has that motivated you heading into a new race weekend?

“It may not have been the win that we are working toward, but it was a really great day at Phoenix Raceway, and It was a lot of fun. It was a great feeling to claw back from the earlier hiccup in that race. Everyone on this No. 8 team just never gives up, never stops grinding. One miscue took us from second to 12th and we were able to rally back to the front because of how good our pit crew was and how fast our car was. That’s a nod to my team and the guys at the shop. To be battling for the win like that is even more motivation. We have continued to learn from every race and implement that to the next one. These cars are challenging to drive and it’s hard to know how hard you can push it sometimes, but it’s been a challenge that we’ve faced head on, and the results are showing it. The motivation has always been there. It just gets greater and greater each week, especially when you’re battling for a win. No one really knows what to expect this weekend so practice and qualifying will be crucial but I’m ready and excited for it.”

With the new Next Gen car and the new configuration at Atlanta Motor Speedway, how do you think the race on Sunday will play out?