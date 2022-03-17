Thursday, Mar 17

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Mar 17 14
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX
  • Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth)
  • Kaulig Racing has never raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NCS

 
NoahHeadshot.png
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevliners.com Camaro ZL1

  • This will mark Gragson's second start in the NCS

 

Noah Gragson on Atlanta Motor Speedway:

"I’m looking forward to my first race with Kaulig Racing this weekend and the opportunity I have with them to learn this new car. I don't really have too many expectations going into this weekend, as it will be a learning experience for everyone on the newly repaved surface. I think there will be challenges, but I’m staying open minded. I’m excited to keep building on what Kaulig Racing has already started."
Jcutout.png
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Haley has two starts at Atlanta in the NCS
  • His average finish is 29.5

 

Justin Haley on Atlanta Motor Speedway:

"I’m excited to get to Atlanta, and I’m curious to see how the NextGen car handles there. Obviously, the big question mark is the repave and how our cars will handle there. We will have a long practice to get our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 dialed in, so hopefully we are able to figure out what we need to continue being competitive like we have been so far this season."

Nalley Cars 250

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1

 

  • Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 69 of the last 70 NXS races.
  • Kaulig Racing has finished all three cars in the top 10 in back-to-back races (Vegas & Phoenix)
  • Kaulig Racing has led 111 laps in the NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 63 laps
  • Hemric: 48 laps
  • Kaulig Racing has earned five top five-finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the most of any oval track
  • Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 11.2 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS
  • Kaulig Racing has led 48 laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway
xfinityLandon.png
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Cassill has an average finish of 20.6 at Atlanta (five starts)
  • His best finish is 14th, which came in 2021

 

Landon Cassill on Atlanta Motor Speedway:

“I am looking forward to racing in Atlanta this weekend with this new repave of the track. There are a lot of questions and unknowns, so it will be interesting to see how everyone unloads and adjusts to the changes. We’ve shown a ton of speed these last few weeks at Kaulig Racing, so I’m excited to hopefully keep building on the good runs we’ve had in our No. 10 Voyager Chevy.”
xfinityDaniel.png
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

  • Hemric has an average finish of 12.6 at Atlanta (five starts)
  • He has led 45 laps at Atlanta, all 45 came during the second race at the track in 2021

 

Daniel Hemric on Atlanta Motor Speedway:

“It’s a new menu for all of us with this repave and new configuration at Atlanta. We are all a bit antsy to see what the package that NASCAR is bringing will be like, as well as the tire that Goodyear is bringing. It will be interesting to see how all the teams approach the track this week and the type of racing we will have. I like what we are bringing at Kaulig Racing, so hopefully this will be another solid week for us.”
AJheadshot.png
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.3 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (three starts)
  • He has led 39 laps, 37 of which came during his victory in 2020
  • Allmendinger is one of three drivers in the NXS series with a top-10 finish in all three races in 2022

 

AJ Allmendinger on Atlanta Motor Speedway:

“There are a lot of unknowns this week as far as what this track will race like. We know if it races more like a super speedway, our cars are really fast at those tracks. Overall, I think it's one of those things where we just don't know what to expect. We will have to wait to get a feel for it during practice. I think track position will be critical, so we have to stay up front all day. I’m definitely going into it with an open mind.”

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports announce pursuit of Garage 56 entry at Le Mans in 2023 CHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Team Chevy Advance »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.