No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Martin Truex Jr. has earned six top-five finishes, 12 top-10s, one pole award and 351 laps led in 24 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Dating back to 2015, he has posted eight consecutive top-10 finishes at Atlanta, including a third-place finish in the track's most recent race last summer. Truex visited victory lane at the track twice in IROC competition in 2005 and 2006. PHOENIX RECAP: Truex finished 35th in last weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway after an accident on lap 221. Prior to that, he spent most of the race running inside the top 15.

BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend in Atlanta. Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

JGR AT ATLANTA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 119 combined starts at the 1.54-mile track, the organization has tallied 41 top-five finishes, 58 top-10s, four pole awards and 2,793 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart have all taken JGR to victory lane in Atlanta.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

Do you have any idea what to expect this weekend in Atlanta?

“I really have no idea. From what it sounds like, it’s going to be like a small and narrow version of Daytona, so we’ll probably be wide open and drafting.”

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 24 0 6 12 1 351 14.4 15.4

Truex 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 0 1 0 12 14.5 17.3

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 589 31 129 249 19 10,733 13.8 15.3

