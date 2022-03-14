Chase Briscoe Scores First Cup Win at Phoenix External

Chase Briscoe won the Ruoff Mortgage 500 race on Sunday, marking his first NASCAR Cup Series win and becoming NASCAR’s 200th different winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. This victory comes after 40 Cup series starts and being named Rookie of the Year in 2021.



“Congratulations to Ford Performance, Gene, Tony, John, Chase, and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing for the win at Phoenix Raceway,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Chase and John did an excellent job racing their way to the front of the field and maintaining the lead on those late race restarts.”



“I got to thank everyone that has gotten me to this point. Seven years ago, I was sleeping on couches, ready to give up. They gave me an opportunity and it's led to this. I am so blessed to be driving at the organization, the team, the car that was my hero growing up. To get this 14 back in Victory Lane, to do it with Mahindra Tractors, their first year in the sport, everybody that's believed in me. It's unbelievable” commented Briscoe.



Ryan Blaney started on the pole and led 138 of the first 185 laps while winning stage 2. The second half of the race saw Chase Briscoe in contention while leading a total of 101 laps. Briscoe was able to execute two restarts over the final 20 laps, holding off two other drivers who had never won a NASCAR Cup series race.



Ford Performance teammates led 248 laps out of the 312 lap race with Blaney leading (race-high 143), Briscoe (101) and Logano (4). Five Ford drivers finished in the top 10 including Ford Performance Teammates Ryan Blaney with Team Penske in P4, Kevin Harvick with Stewart-Haas Racing in P6, Joey Logano with Team Penske in P8, and Chris Buescher with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing in P10.



Kevin Harvick, who has won 9 times at Phoenix, took home his 18th straight top-10 at the track, tying with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most consecutive top-10s at a single track.



Ryan Sieg with Ryan Sieg Racing finished P11 in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix Raceway.



NASCAR returns from the west coast next weekend at the newly reconfigured and repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia.



RYE PR