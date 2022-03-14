RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

“Today was a really solid race for us. I thought we got a good launch on the final restart, considering all things going on there into Turn 1. I knew about how deep I could drive it into Turn 1 all day, and I thought I got heat in the tires before that restart, but I still overstepped it. I couldn't have driven it any deeper than I did. Chase was able to drive it off in there, clear everyone, and take the lead. It was a lot of fun and a great feeling to claw back from the hiccup we had earlier in the race. Everyone on the Guaranteed Rate team did a great job all day. My pit crew did an amazing job overall, and I had a good restart at the end to put ourselves in position. We'll see what else we can learn from this. We’ve learned so much in these opening races of the season. These new cars are hard to drive but it’s been really fun pushing them and seeing what we can do. Everyone at RCR and ECR engines have worked so hard to get us these good finishes. I’m looking forward to Atlanta.”

-Tyler Reddick