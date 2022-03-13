Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview

Q. Ross Chastain, aggressive, exciting, fast. How would you sum up your day?

ROSS CHASTAIN: Like a day at the K1 track. That was so much fun to get to race like that at this level. Trackhouse Racing believes in me. Advent Health. These people, they believed in me early in the season whenever stuff wasn't going great. If we can keep putting these together, that's so cool to race with Tyler and Chase.

Yeah, I mean, that's everything I've ever wanted. My crew chief, people don't know how good he is. His adjustments this year have been so incredible. He gave me exactly what I needed. We came up one spot short. But I'm so happy.

NASCAR PR