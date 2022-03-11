Petty GMS Event Preview: Phoenix Raceway

- Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway. As the anchor sponsor on the No. 43 machine, FOCUSfactor's blue and green colors will be sported for a total of 26 races during the 2022 Cup Series season.
- Meet Jones: On Sunday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. MT, Jones will visit the Chevrolet Display in the Phoenix Raceway Fan Zone to answer fan questions and sign autographs. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Drivers Seat: Compared to the last car, how hard is the Next Gen to drive?
"It's just a lot different. When I look at the old car, everyone was obviously really comfortable with it and that car spent years in development. Essentially the chassis had been around since 2007, so there was a ton of development on that car and it was optimized to drive well and drive fast. Now, with the Next Gen, you have a brand new car that's not optimized and guys are having to learn how to drive them. I enjoy it. It's difficult. You are on the edge the entire time. You are on a fine line of making speed and making a choice of how hard you want to push it every corner of every lap. That is how racing is supposed to be."