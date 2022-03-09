No. 18 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion has three victories at Phoenix Raceway, including back-to-back wins in November 2018 and March 2019, as well as 12 top-five finishes and 23 top 10’s. Busch also has 11 Xfinity Series wins and two Truck Series wins on his resume at the one-mile track. DEWALT TOUGH: Busch and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team will have a new look this weekend as they welcome DEWALT aboard their Toyota Camry TRD. Although this will be Busch’s first race in the DEWALT brand, this will mark DEWALT’s eighth season on track with JGR.

In 135 combined starts at Phoenix, JGR has earned seven NCS victories at Phoenix, 43 top-five finishes, 73 top-10s and 2,661 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 11.5 an average finish of 12.8. RACE INFO: The Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Kyle Busch: “I’ve enjoyed racing at Phoenix, so looking forward to heading there this weekend in out DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD. We were able to test out there in January and we were a bit off of where I was expecting. But since the season started, everyone at JGR and TRD have worked really hard and I think we’ve improved in a lot of areas with the new car. We had really good speed in the race on Sunday [at Vegas], so I’m hoping our cars are fast in Phoenix and we can take some of the things we learned in the test there and apply them to what we’ve learned about the car over the last few races and have a shot at the win there.”

Busch’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Phoenix Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 33 3 12 23 4 1,190 10.4 10.8

Busch’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 1 2 0 77 16.7 8.0

Busch’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 609 59 229 340 32 18,358 12.1 13.6

JGR PR