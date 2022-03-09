No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of this weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway after leading 64 laps on the way to victory lane last spring. He led 72 laps and was in position to win last fall’s championship race before a late caution ultimately relegated him to a second-place finish. Since joining Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, Truex has finished either first or second in three of six Phoenix races. Despite having 32 career starts at Phoenix Raceway, Truex’s 136 laps led last year account for 52% of his career laps led at the one-mile tri-oval.

LAS VEGAS RECAP: Truex continued to show his prowess for Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend. While his end result was eighth following an overtime finish, the veteran driver was running second in the closing laps doing everything possible to pass his teammate Kyle Busch. The day was not easy for the No. 19 driver as he drove his way into the top five early before a pit road penalty sent him to the rear of the field. In the second half of the race, Truex rallied back into contention to claim his first top-10 finish of the season and move up to second in the overall points standings.

PHOENIX TEST: Truex and the No. 19 team participated in the two-day Next Gen test at Phoenix Raceway on January 25 and 26.

BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend in Phoenix. Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

JGR AT PHOENIX: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NASCAR Cup Series victories at Phoenix Raceway, including Truex's win last March. In 135 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 43 top-five finishes, 73 top-10s, six pole awards and 2,661 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Phoenix.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway begins Sunday, March 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What can you take from the test in January to help you all this weekend?

“I think just laps in general in the new car at Phoenix. We felt like we learned a ton at the test that hopefully gives us an idea of what we need to bring back. That was our first time on a smaller, flatter track in these cars, so we really went to work on trying as many things as possible that we can use and build on throughout the year.”

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Phoenix Raceway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 32 1 6 14 2 259 11.9 15.0

Truex 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 0 1 0 12 12.7 11.3

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 588 31 129 249 19 10,733 13.7 15.2

