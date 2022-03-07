2022 FRM Las Vegas Race Report

MCDOWELL BATTLES HARD ALL RACE
McDowell entered Las Vegas with a top-ten in Daytona, and what should have been another exiting Auto Club. With an electronics failure that resulted in a DNF, the Stage Front team entered the weekend knowing that the speed is there, and a good finish was in the cards. Working tirelessly on the car before and during practice, the goal was to nail the setup going into qualifying and the race. While it did not show in practice or qualifying, a 22nd starting spot was quickly turned into much more when the green flag dropped. Surging beyond the top-15, and nearly into the top-10, the speed from the previous weeks showed. With the handling tailing toward the loose side, the team wrenched to get the car to his liking/
Leading the first four laps of Stage Two, McDowell continued to fight tooth-and-nail to hold off cars with newer tires as best he could. Unfortunately, an untimely caution, and an issue on a pit stop, mired them in the back. It cut any hopes of being able to make another surge to the front. The team nearly was able to bounce back, but an untimely caution with a speeding penalty, trapped them two laps down.
MCDOWELL ON LAS VEGAS:
“We had another really fast car during the first half of the race, led laps, and were in contention to finish well. We had some issues in the mid-to late-stages of the race that hurt our finish, but I’m proud of the speed that we have brought to the track to start our season. We’ll continue working, and get the new cars bugs worried out, and start clocking off some good finishes.”