2022 FRM Las Vegas Race Report

SMITH SURGES LATE

After the win in Daytona, Zane Smith and his No. 38 MRC Ford F-150 was targeted again as one to watch in Las Vegas. When activity began, he showed exactly why he was a favorite. Team MRC started sixth.

When the race got underway, Smith wasted no time in slicing his way through the top-five runners, putting himself in the top position early on. After an early caution and pit service, a slight hang up resulted in the team restarting around where they started, which caused damage to the nose of the truck when contact was made with a slower truck on the restart. Taking time to work on it, Smith was tasked with working back through the field, to which he did, twice.