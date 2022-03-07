Monday, Mar 07

Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 24th

Stage 2 Finish: 24th

Finish: 17th

Quote:

“Overall, it was a pretty good day for us. We were able to repair the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet from California, so to come away with a top 20, I think, is a win for us. We made some great gains, but there’s still some things we have to work on as a team to capitalize on the effort.”
Daniel Hemric, No. 16 South Point Camaro ZL1

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 35th

Stage 2 Finish: 27th

Finish: 22nd

Quote:

“We fought some adversity again this week with some brake issues and sustaining some damage to the nose of the car. That’s not how we drew it up, but I’m really proud of the effort everyone at Kaulig Racing made today. Sometimes 22nd feels like a win and that’s what today felt like in this No. 16 South Point Camaro ZL1."

Alsco Uniforms 300
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 South Point Chevrolet

Start: 6th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 5th

Finish: 3rd

Quote:

“A solid effort today in our No. 11 South Point Chevrolet and a good points day that we needed. The finishes we’ve had during the first couple of races aren’t indicative of how we’ve been running and how hard everyone at Kaulig Racing has been working. I’m proud of the effort today and where we are collectively heading to Phoenix.”
Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

Start: 5th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 11th

Finish: 6th

Quote:

“We had a really solid day and a super fast No. 10 StormX Chevrolet. I feel like I can do much better behind the wheel than I did today, so to come out with a sixth-place finish feels really good. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing for turning this car around after the issues we had at Fontana.”
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 1st

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 14th

Finish: 9th

Quote:

“We fought a tight-handling No. 16 Action Industries Chevy all day, but we were able to make some progress during the race. My crew chief, Bruce Schlicker, was great all day at figuring out what adjustments we needed to make, and our pit crew was solid all day, which really helped give me a chance there at the end. Unfortunately, I did not have a great restart, but I’m glad we were still able to get a top-10 finish out of it.”

Kaulig Racing PR

