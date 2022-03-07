Buescher Finishes 18th in Vegas in Wyndham Rewards Ford

The No. 17 Wyndham Rewards Ford fought an eventful battle during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing 18th.

Coming off a promising day in Fontana that ended prematurely by a cut tire, Buescher was looking for a rebound to gain some forward momentum. Starting 27th, the Prosper, Texas, native worked his way up to the top-20 to finish off stage one, building momentum for the remainder of the race.

The No. 17 would visit the 22nd position as the sixth caution of the day came out on lap 92. With three more cautions occurring before the end of the second stage, Buescher would round out that stretch of the race in 17th.

A solid pit stop would place the team 14th to begin stage three, which saw only two cautions compared to the incident-filled stages to start the race. Struggling with long run speed, the No. 17 Wyndham Rewards Ford fell below the top-25, but the team received some luck with a late race yellow to set the field up for an overtime finish. Buescher would bring the car home in the 18th position for RFK Racing.

The West Coast swing concludes next week at Phoenix Raceway. Sunday’s race is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.

RFR PR