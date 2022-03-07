RCR NCS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“I’m proud of everyone on this BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team for fighting hard all day long at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The racing was intense today, and even though we fell behind early with an on-track incident we never gave up. We thought strategically to save tires when we got behind, and the team made great calls in the pits today. We were loose in Stage 1 but ended up pretty decent in Stage 2. We were tight by the end of the day and couldn’t keep rotating after a couple of laps. I’m not sure if it was a heat thing, or what, but we really struggled in the air in traffic today. We made the best of the day and finished 11th, so I am incredibly proud of everyone on the team for never giving up. It’s on to Phoenix Raceway to continue this West Coast swing.”
-Austin Dillon