Late Race Caution Relinquishes Busch to Top-Five Finish

Kyle Busch had to settle for a fourth-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after leading and battling with Toyota teammate Martin Truex Jr. for the win with less than five laps remaining. A late-race caution would bring the field to pit road and restack the field for NASCAR overtime where Busch would cross the line in the fourth position followed by Truex Jr. (eighth) and Christopher Bell (10th).

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race 3 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Alex Bowman*

2nd, Kyle Larson*

3rd, Ross Chastain*

4th, KYLE BUSCH

5th, William Byron*

8th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

10th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

13th, KURT BUSCH

25th, BUBBA WALLACE

32nd, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Ethel M Chocolates Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

So close to the win, but after the adversity the team overcame from yesterday’s spin and going to a backup car, was today a good outcome nonetheless?

“True testament to everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing. Really appreciate my guys on the 18, but also the 11, 19 and 20 – all of them for coming over and pitching in. Everybody had a hand in being able to make us go today. So really appreciate that. Great Ethel M Chocolates Toyota Camry TRD Today. I mean, I was fast at the end and trying just to do what I could to hold the lead there with (Martin) Truex (Jr.). Felt like I inched away finally and we were coming to the white or something, I don’t know what it was, but anyways, it wasn’t meant to be. Not our day. See you next week.”

You and the team suffered a lot of adversity during the weekend and in this race, can you take us through the day?

“Just a great effort by everybody at Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing for all the hard work and my guys on the 18 team and also the 11, 19 and 20. They just did a really good job of getting us here today. We had no choice, we had to be here, but they worked really hard all night long and put in a lot of hours so that was good and to have the opportunity to go out and race for a win, that was really good too. We tried to make the most of it there, but luck just wasn’t on our side.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

After starting on the pole, then spinning during the event, how were you able to come back for a top-10 finish?

“I don’t know, I was able to get a decent finish out of it so that’s good to get a top-10. The DeWalt Camry was fast and I felt like we were capable of racing for the win. The 18 and the 19 looked like they had it before the yellow came out and I was every bit as good as them. Just have to put it all together.”

After three very different race tracks to start this season, how are you feeling about the progress of the team working on this new Next Gen Camry TRD?

“I feel good. Our stuff is obviously really fast. I enjoy the racing product that we have. It seems NASCAR is really heavy on the high drag stuff and we still get draft runs and it’s low downforce. I think it’s good, we just have to put it all together as drivers.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 32nd

What happened that ended your race early?

“We broke the transaxle. Just killed every gear when I left pit road. We had the best car today. Just got back there and was working our way forward and made mistakes.”

TRD PR