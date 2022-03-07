Transcripts: Ross Chastain - Pit Road Interview

Q. You battled through it, won a stage, led a bunch of laps, ended up third.

ROSS CHASTAIN: Dream come true. This is what all the work is for. This is why we train, done our whole lives and careers, once we realize we can race at this level is to have race cars like that. Couldn't be more proud of Trackhouse, having ACM on the car, be able to go over and hang out now tomorrow night.

It took a lot of patience inside the car from our fast racing. It's tough for me to not get too aggressive, a lot of neutral thinking, and Josh Wise, and a book by Trevor Moawad really helped me today. That's progress.

NASCAR PR