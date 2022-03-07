Transcripts: Kyle Busch - Pit Road Interview

Q. Doing everything right today, Kyle. Tough situation at the end of the race there. Based on where this team was yesterday, the work that had to go into it, has to be a good day nonetheless.

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, true testament to everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing. Really appreciate the 18 guys, my guys. But also the 11, 19, and 20, all them, for coming over, pitching in. Everybody had a hand in being able to make us go today. Really appreciate that. Great Ethel M Chocolates Toyota Camry TRD today. Was good, fast there at the end.

Trying to just do what I could to hold the lead there with Truex. Felt like I inched away finally, we were coming to the white. I don't know what it was. But anyways, wasn't meant to be, not our day, see you next week.

