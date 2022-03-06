Sunday, Mar 06

Burton Qualifies 19th at Las Vegas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang will start Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from 19th place.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 178.832 miles per hour in Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying session. It was his fastest lap of the day.

In practice earlier on Saturday, Burton posted the 14th best speed of 176.985 mph on the 30th of the 46 laps he ran in the session. He was 18th best in 10-consecutive-lap speeds with an average of 174.294 mph. His best 10-lap speed was posted on Laps 28-37 of his practice run.

Sunday’s Pennzoil 400, the third points-paying Cup race of the season and the first on a 1.5-mile track, is set to start at 12:30 p.m. (3:30 Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX. Stage breaks are set for Laps 80 and 165.

WBR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

