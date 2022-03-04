Saturday, Mar 05

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

Ross Chastain heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend aiming for a visit to victory lane, but knowing he'll be part of Monday's Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Trackhouse Racing driver's No. 1 Chevrolet will carry a picture of country music icon Dolly Parton as part of the Academy of Country Music livery on Chastain's car.

Chastain will attend Monday's awards show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Amazon Prime will stream the ceremony at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

The ACM Awards show celebrates the greatest artists in country music every year. For the past two years, the show has been held in Nashville due to the pandemic, but this year they're making their return to Las Vegas on Monday.

Trackhouse has a relationship with several of the ACM board members, some of whom helped with Trackhouse's Tootsie’s partnership and are working on Nashville Visitor’s Bureau support.

“It is an honor to partner with the Academy of Country Music and celebrate the greatest genre in music,” said Justin Marks. “Nashville has embraced Trackhouse since we set up headquarters there two years ago and this partnership is a continuation of the deep roots we are growing in Music City. The ability to cross-promote and marry sports with arts and entertainment is the genesis of Trackhouse, so the interaction between the artists, Trackhouse and Ross will make for a great weekend.”

Before Chastain attends the awards show on Monday, he'll attend the UFC 272 event on Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena and then climb behind the wheel for Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Chastain is making his eighth Cup start at the mile-and-a-half oval. In the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas, the Florida native has eight starts, including one win. In September 2018, Chastain led 180 laps in en route to his first ever NASCAR career win.

Las Vegas is the second of three consecutive west coast tracks the Cup Series will race at in the coming weeks.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 400-mile race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 ACM Awards Chevrolet Camaro

What are your thoughts on luck and racing? Is it part of the game?

"There’s definitely racing luck, but we create our own luck too. If you put yourself in the same position that’s a good position, luck will happen. I don’t ever count on luck to bail to me out. There’s times when you get lucky with a free pass or something else, but you’re really counting on someone else messing up, not so much luck.

I remember feeling lucky to win at Las Vegas in the No. 42 Xfinity car. My first National Series win. I was lucky to be in the car and we went and won. We led a bunch of laps." 

With everything new this season, what are you looking forward to most? What are you hoping to accomplish?

“Winning. Win the day. Win the race. Compete at the highest level possible.”
 

