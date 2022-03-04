RCR Event Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

This Week’s BREZTRI AEROSPHERE ™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway … In 13 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dillon has two top-five and two top-10 finishes, including his best finish of fourth in March 2020. He is a former winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2015) and NASCAR Truck Series (2010).

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE ™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Las Vegas … BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at breztri.com . AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Are the bumps and challenges at Las Vegas Motor Speedway similar to the bumps in Turns 3 and 4 at Auto Club Speedway?

“Turns one and two at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are high speed corners and the bumps have always been something that you work on your car to get through to make speed. The faster your car can go through there without having to unload and get the feel back in the front tires has always been an issue. The person that can skip through them the best usually runs really well. At Las Vegas Motor Speedway it’s an entry issue, unlike last week at Auto Club Speedway where it was an exit issue. At Auto Club Speedway, you’re leaving the corner with wheel in the car. I think the bumps at Las Vegas will be challenging this weekend, just as they always are. Although truthfully, from the simulator work I’ve done to prepare for the race, the bumps were not as upsetting as they were at Auto Club Speedway. The Auto Club Speedway bumps were pretty accurate to our sim. We were busting loose across those bumps. So, I’m hoping that it’s accurate again, as far as the bumps in Las Vegas not being as much of a problem as they were in Fontana.”

You and Tyler Reddick both ran well at the Clash and at Auto Club Speedway. Explain what is behind RCR’s recent resurgence.

“I think Chevrolet, in general, is in a pretty good position. At RCR and ECR, we’ve put a big focus on the Next Gen car. We definitely tried to be the guys to embrace this new car the earliest in the process. I think some of the teams probably didn’t embrace it as much as we did. We saw it coming and tried to put a lot of effort into it from the beginning. I really love working with Tyler Reddick. He’s a great teammate and I think we both do each other some good. We have different thought processes on things, and I think that allows us to open our minds and push each other in different ways. I was bummed for him last week. I felt like that was his first win coming, for sure. And then all of a sudden, we popped up there and had a great shot at winning it.”

