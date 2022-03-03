Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Looking To Rebound at Vegas

After being taken out in crashes in the first two points-paying Cup Series races of 2022, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are hoping to get back on track this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Burton, while disappointed to not have finished the races at Daytona and Fontana, is also focusing on the positive aspects of the team’s performance in those events.



“I’d say the season has been encouraging and frustrating at the same time,” he said. “We have had decent runs and some unfortunate situations in both, but I’m proud of our group for how we are rebounding from those situations.



“It is certainly important to get some finishes, starting with this weekend.”



Las Vegas is a place that in recent seasons has been good for Burton, crew chief Brian Wilson and the Wood Brothers. Burton has top-10 finishes in all four of his Xfinity starts at Las Vegas, and the Wood Brothers have two runner-up finishes and an average finish of eighth in their past four Vegas races. Wilson has a win, a pole and five top-fives in Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas.



Still, Burton and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team, like all others in the garage, are working to maximize the performance of the Next Gen car.



“I think the Vegas race is going to certainly be a challenge,” Burton said. “The bumps in the corners are going to challenge both the cars and drivers, so whichever team figures them out first should be in good shape.”



Practice for the Pennzoil 400 is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (1:30 p.m. Eastern), followed by qualifying at 11:05 a.m. (2:05 p.m. Eastern).



Sunday’s 400-mile race, with Stage breaks at Laps 80 and 165, is set to start at 12:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m.) with TV coverage on FOX.

