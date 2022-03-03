Thursday, Mar 03

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Race car drivers know it takes a lot of people to achieve success.

Crew chiefs, mechanics, support personnel just to name a few, but it also takes corporate support.

No. 99 Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez will tell you without the support of CommScope he wouldn't be competing at the highest level of stock car racing as he is today.

When Mexico's only Cup Series driver pulls onto the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday it will mark the eighth consecutive season CommScope has supported the 30-year-old driver.

Las Vegas will mark the first of 11 races the Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet will carry CommScope livery.

 

It might be the perfect time to join Suárez and Trackhouse Racing.

At Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. on Sunday Suárez overcame a brush with the wall and a faulty diffuser flap to lead with three laps left in the race. He fell to fourth in the final laps, but equaled Trackhouse Racing's best finish in team history.

Trackhouse teammate Ross Chastain drove a backup car with no practice laps into the top 10 before a spin with 27 laps remaining ended his bid for victory.

Both Trackhouse Racing drivers should be contenders Sunday at Las Vegas.

Fox will televise Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. ET

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

