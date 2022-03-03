Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

Race car drivers know it takes a lot of people to achieve success.

Crew chiefs, mechanics, support personnel just to name a few, but it also takes corporate support.

No. 99 Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez will tell you without the support of CommScope he wouldn't be competing at the highest level of stock car racing as he is today.

When Mexico's only Cup Series driver pulls onto the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday it will mark the eighth consecutive season CommScope has supported the 30-year-old driver.

Las Vegas will mark the first of 11 races the Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet will carry CommScope livery.