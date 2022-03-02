Goettl Partners with Ty Dillon and Petty GMS for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Goettl (gEHt-uhl), a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, repair and replacement services in the residential market, and Petty GMS today announced a partnership for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Goettl will serve as primary partner of Ty Dillon and the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“I’m excited to welcome Goettl on board the No. 42 Chevrolet for this weekend in Las Vegas,” said Dillon. “To be partnered with another company from Las Vegas is special not only for myself but for Petty GMS. Goettl is no stranger to our sport, but what I appreciate most about their company is their desire to do things the right way even if it’s not the easy way. In order to sustain success in any business, you must have that outlook. The goal is to have the Goettl colors up front on Sunday.”

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Goettl brand is one of the original cooling system pioneers in the United States. Goettl, a company doing things the right way not the easy way since 1939, has grown to become one of the premier home services providers in the Southwest, servicing homeowners throughout Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

"Team Goettl's decision to partner with Petty GMS was easy, because just like us, they do things 'the right way, not the easy way!," said Goettl CEO Ken Goodrich.

Dillon and the No. 42 Goettl Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will take to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, March 6 for the Las Vegas 400, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. FOX will carry live television coverage, while Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast.

Petty GMS PR