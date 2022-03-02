FedEx Racing Express Facts – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Pennzoil 400

Date/Time: Sunday, March 6 / 3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Auto Club Recap: Hamlin finished 15th in last weekend’s race at Auto Club Speedway after a series of challenges throughout the 400-mile event. The FedEx Racing team showed strength early on as Hamlin battled inside the top 10 before an overheating issue forced him to make a lengthy pit stop prior to the halfway point. He quickly recovered from 31st to sixth before a transmission malfunction dropped him back outside the top 20. Once again, the No. 11 team’s resiliency saw Hamlin rebound into the top 10. He was running eighth on the final lap before a checkup slowed his momentum and relegated him to a 15th-place finish.

Las Vegas Stats: The FedEx Racing team won the most recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last September. For Hamlin, it was his first career win at the 1.5-mile track. He has posted three consecutive top-five finishes in Las Vegas. In those three races, he has led 305 of 802 total laps (38%). Overall, the Chesterfield, Virginia native has earned five top-five finishes and 10 top-10s in 20 career starts at the Nevada tri-oval.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Races: 20

Wins: 1

Poles: 0

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 10

Laps Led: 323

Avg. Start: 14.7

Avg. Finish: 12.3

Hamlin Conversation – Las Vegas

How do you feel going to Las Vegas after how you all ran at Auto Club Speedway last weekend?

“We definitely have room for improvement. I felt like our FedEx Camry TRD was good and the pit crew was incredible last weekend, but we need to be better to get over that hump to run in the top five. It seemed like we could get up to around sixth and we kind of stalled out there. Overall, I think there were some positives that we can build on, and as a group, I feel like we learned a lot that will help us moving forward.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Las Vegas Motor Speedway : For the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s Las Vegas, Nevada service center by featuring the call letters LVS on the No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry TRD. The Las Vegas service center – opened in 2004 – has approximately 247 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.

JGR PR