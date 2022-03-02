FilterTime Sponsors Live Fast Motorsports for the Pennzoil 400

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and FilterTime.com announced today that FilterTime will sponsor NASCAR’s No. 78 in the 2022 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

FilterTime is an air filter subscription service owned by former NASCAR driver Blake Koch, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. “After completing two of my best years as a NASCAR driver, I decided to take something that was just an idea at the time and turn it into a reality. I wanted to offer people an air-filter subscription service, FilterTime®” says Blake Koch. FilterTime has been rated one of the best air filter subscription delivery services in the country. They ship American made air filters to your door on the schedule you choose.

“FilterTime is excited to partner with Live Fast Motorsports,” said Blake Koch, founder and co-owner of FilterTime. “It is a dream come true to see FilterTime on a CUP car and this is a huge opportunity for us to be in front of all the loyal NASCAR fans on Sunday. We are proud that LFM co-owner, Matt Tifft, and NASCAR Cup series driver, B.J. McLeod, and their team use, trust and advocate for our products.”

Live Fast Motorsports stands with FilterTime and both understand the importance of having clean, fresh air in their homes. FilterTime is committed to delivering top-quality home air filters fast directly to your doorstep.

“I have had the honor of working with FilterTime for years now,” said co-founder of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “Co-owner, Blake Koch, used to be my NASCAR driving coach and he accurately represents the entire FilterTime team when I describe the company as quality, trustworthy and reliable. Which is important when it comes to the air you breathe. Our team is happy to partner with FilterTime for this year's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

Live Fast Motorsports and FilterTime are eager for this weekend’s race and hope to better serve their fans and customers through it.

For more information about FilterTime, please visit www.FilterTime.com

BJMM PR