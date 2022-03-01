Smith Heads into Vegas with Momentum After Truck Win at Daytona

The Michael Roberts Construction (MRC) orange and black Ford F-150 will hit the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a big target on its back. Zane Smith leads the truck series after picking up the season-opening victory at the Daytona International Speedway.



Las Vegas marks the first of six races for MRC with the No. 38 team in 2022. Coming off of a thrilling victory, Smith is focused on more and hoping to do it again Friday night with MRC. “It's great having the support of MRC over the last few seasons of my career," Smith said. "I'm thankful that they have stuck by me and I can't wait to have their truck hit the track this weekend in Las Vegas."



Smith is excited about how the year has started, clicking with the team has made the No. 38 team strong out of the gate.



“There's no better way to start off the season than with a win," Smith stated. "Since the beginning, I've felt really comfortable around my guys and we have really clicked. I'm excited to be in the playoffs and now we're able to focus on winning more."



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will air on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR