2022 FRM Auto Club Race Report

Coming off another top-10 Daytona 500 finish, Michael McDowell and team were ready to tackle the challenge of Auto Club Speedway, as well as the conditions it provided.

Having learned much from practice and qualifying, the team was able to dial in the car going into Sunday's race. With many drivers having issues during Saturday's practice and qualifying, McDowell took the time to tune on the Stage Front Ford Mustang's handling, and translate it into a good starting position.

The Stage Front No. 34 team fought tooth-and-nail all afternoon long, and what started as a methodical day, began to progress forward later in the race. Starting just outside the top 20, McDowell quickly advanced into the top-15. As the stages came and went, so did multiple cautions. This provided an opportunity to refine the car and get it dialed into what the track was giving in return. Fighting with a car that was transitioning between loose and tight, crew chief Blake Harris made exactly the right calls to have McDowell positioned to be a contender in the final stage.

That is when the Stage Front Tickets Ford was at its best. McDowell raced inside the top-10 with 10 to go. Unfortunately, an electrical issue struck, with the car swapping between power and no power. McDowell had to take the car behind the wall and finished 31st.

