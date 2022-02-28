Petty GMS Race Recap: Auto Club Speedway

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “It was good race. It feels good to be interviewed after the race, too. It’s awesome, but it’s also frustrating. You’re that close and you have a car that you feel like can do it. The No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet definitely had it today. It was a matter of getting up front and taking advantage of clean air, and we did that a couple of times. A couple restarts just didn’t go our way. I probably could have done a better job here and there, and it just didn’t add up. I just haven’t raced up front a lot in the last year and a half. There are some things I need to be better at. Hopefully I have a lot of time to work on that. We want to keep running upfront and if we keep doing that, we’re going to win some races. I’m really proud of this whole Petty GMS group.”