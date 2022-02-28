Petty GMS Race Recap: Auto Club Speedway

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “What a great day for Petty GMS as an organization. Erik (Jones) and the No. 43 boys had their car dialed in and got an excellent result. The No. 42 guys and I capitalized and executed to end up with a solid finish. After not running a mile and a half track in the Cup Series in almost two years, I’ll take 17th. Our Allegiant Chevrolet struggled over the bumps today and I lacked the security on entry that I was looking for. But Jerame (Donley, crew chief) and the guys kept working on it all day, the pit crew had consistent, mistake free stops, and we gave it our all. We know areas that we can improve in also, which will only make us better as we move forward this season. Proud of the effort and our team.”