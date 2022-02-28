RCR NCS Post Race Report: Auto Club Speedway

“It was great to see so many fans today at Auto Club Speedway after two long years of not racing here. We knew there would be a lot of questions heading into this race with the new Next Gen Chevy, and we definitely are learning a lot fast. Our Dow Coatings Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was really loose at the beginning of the race. We were just terrible. I'm still learning the car myself, and communicating with my crew chief, Justin Alexander. We made our Chevy better and better throughout the race. By the end of Stage 2, we were a top-10 car, and by the end of Stage 3, we were contending for the win. A huge credit goes out to the pit crew. They were unbelievable all day. They kept us in this race. The pit crew was the story of the day today, really. They were special. I'm proud of my teammate, Tyler Reddick. He balled out all day up there against the fence. I hate what happened to him and I felt like if we didn’t get up there and get after it for them, it would be a let down for RCR. So, I'm really glad we finished second. It was great to have a strong finish today, and to do so in front of such a good group of Dow and Behr guests at the track. I'm excited to continue this West coast swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next week."

-Austin Dillon