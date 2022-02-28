Kurt Busch Battles Adversity to Score First Toyota Top-10 Finish

Kurt Busch (eighth) led Toyota in the Wise Power 400 at California’s Auto Club Speedway on Sunday evening.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Auto Club Speedway

Race 2 of 36 – 400 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Austin Dillon*

3rd, Erik Jones*

4th, Daniel Suarez*

5th, Joey Logano*

8th, KURT BUSCH

13th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

14th, KYLE BUSCH

15th, DENNY HAMLIN

19th, BUBBA WALLACE

36th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

Wild day, lots of hard work to get a top-10 here. How was it from your seat?

“I can’t describe what we went through today with all the adversity, all of the problems – the self-inflicted things, the odd ball scenarios. Wow. What a top-10. That is a statement piece for us at 23XI, to get our top-10 like this with everything we have been through. I’ve got to thank all of my guys for staying focused. They showed me the way, and I showed them on what we’ve got to do this year to keep chiseling away. I think we are the highest finishing Toyota, so we know we have some work to do, and the restart fell our way on that last one, but that was the best our car had handled since the first stage, so lots to learn. Lots to go through. Thanks to Monster Energy, Toyota and everybody that has been working hard on these cars at 23XI.”

TRD PR