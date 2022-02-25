Petty GMS Event Preview: Auto Club Speedway

- Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Auto Club Speedway. The No. 43 machine will carry FOCUSfactor's blue and green colors for a total of 26 races during the 2022 Cup Series season.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Drivers Seat: What has your relationship with Dave Elenz been like so far?
"Dave is a super smart guy number one, which is big reason why we wanted to go out and get him during the offseason. It's a pretty long process when you try to hire someone and get them to make a move. Any career move like that is pretty big for a crew chief, but I'm really happy to have him. He's done a really good job up to this point with the Next Gen car. A lot of times when you get a new crew chief, you don't get to work with them until Daytona. With the testing we did this off-season, we had the opportunity to work together before Daytona, which has helped with getting our communication going and being on the same page. I'm confident in what we can do together this season."