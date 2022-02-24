JTG Daugherty Racing Celebrates Leonardo Colavita for Fulfilling his Dream of becoming a NASCAR Driver

JTG Daugherty Racing team owners Tad and Jodi Geschickter recall the day they met 10-year-old Leonardo Colavita and his father Giovanni at a Kroger Racing event in Palm Coast, Fla. Tad and Jodi quickly realized Leonardo’s passion for racing and agreed to help fuel his desire by offering guidance during his journey to become a NASCAR driver.



They kept a close eye on Leonardo while he made his first NASCAR Whelen Euro Series (NWES) start in September 2021 at the young age of 16. While learning the ins and outs of the racing business, Leonardo has strengthened his connection with JTG Daugherty Racing. This 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season, he will pilot the number “47” car driving for Racers Motorsport in Europe as the youngest driver in the Series history.



“We’ve taken Leonardo under our wing and are introducing him to key players in the NASCAR industry as he gets his footing as a NASCAR Whelen Euro Series driver,” team owner Tad Geschickter said. “We’re always looking for different ways to help identify and develop talent to give back. We’re looking forward to helping Leonardo on his NASCAR journey.”



“We were really impressed with how knowledgeable he was about cars and how articulate he was when we first met him at the young age of 10,” team owner Jodi Geschickter added.

During the Daytona 500 weekend, Leonardo was able to spend time with all of JTG Daugherty Racing’s team owners.

“Tad, Jodi, Brad (Daugherty) and Gordon (Smith) are some of the most well-respected NASCAR Cup Series owners in the business,” said Leonardo Colavita. “Their connections, marketing knowledge and competitiveness is something that I am very fortunate to tap into. They almost won the biggest race of the year, and I was there to see that. I’m excited to be a Euro NASCAR driver connected to NASCAR in America. I would like to thank JTG Daugherty Racing for their endorsement and Racers Motorsport owners Onofrio Veneziani and Dario Caso for giving me the opportunity to drive for them.”

For more information on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, visit www.euronascar.com.

JTG Racing PR