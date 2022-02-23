No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Joe Gibbs Racing owns three NASCAR Cup Series wins at Auto Club Speedway. In 89 combined starts at the track, the organization has racked up 20 top-five finishes, 40 top-10s, 1,083 laps led and five pole awards. Kyle Busch has earned all three of JGR’s wins at Fontana. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Auto Club Speedway begins Sunday, February 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Fontana for the first time with this car?

“We think we know what to expect based on the testing that we’ve done and just previous experience at the track, but it’s a new car with a new tire, so a lot of it is based on simulations, and you just hope you’re making the right assumptions. This will definitely be one of the bigger unknowns that we’ve faced in a long time because we’re not getting a ton of track time for practice and once you practice and qualify, it’s impounded until Sunday. Hopefully we unload where we need to be and can qualify up front and run well. It’s a very unique situation, but it’s the same for everyone so we just need to be able to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Auto Club Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 20 1 2 7 1 236 14.8 17.5

Truex 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 0 11 14.0 13.0

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 586 31 129 248 19 10,732 13.8 15.3

JGR PR