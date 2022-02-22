Reser’s Fine Foods Signs Multi-Year Extension with Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that Reser’s Fine Foods has signed a multi-year extension of their sponsorship with the organization. 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the Reser’s-JGR relationship that began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013 and has evolved to the team’s NASCAR Cup Series program since 2018.

This season, Reser’s Fine Foods will be featured as the primary sponsor of Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD for three races with a new paint scheme, including this Sunday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The Reser’s colors will also be on Truex’s car at the inaugural race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois in June and at Watkins Glen International in August. Additionally, Reser’s will have associate partner placement on the No. 19 Camry throughout the season.

“Reser’s has been a great partner for us at Joe Gibbs Racing and we’re excited to know that is going to continue in the years to come,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “They are a perfect fit for NASCAR, with great food our fans can enjoy camping at the racetrack or with their families at home.”

In their first nine years with JGR, Reser’s has been a primary sponsor for more than 50 races combined between the Cup and Xfinity Series. The success of the partnership on and off the track has been important for both parties. Since 1950, the family-owned company has been a proud sponsor of good times and great foods at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, music festivals, and family meals.

“Reser’s has a long history connected to racing, and our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing has been a key part of that support,” said Mark Reser, President of Reser’s Fine Foods. “It’s been a great way to connect with our retailers and the many race fans who love to enjoy race day with our foods. Joe Gibbs Racing has winning teams and drivers who have been strong ambassadors for our brands. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership in 2022.”

Reser’s joins Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, and DEWALT as primary partners on the No. 19 Camry for the 2022 season.

JGR PR